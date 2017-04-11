Compal expected to enjoy 50% growth in smart handheld device shipments in 2Q17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Apple's new inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad is expected to increase the device manufacturer Compal Electronics' smart handheld device shipments by 50% sequentially in the second quarter, according to some market watchers.

Compal's PC shipments in 2017 are expected to reach 40 million units, up 11% on year, while its non-PC businesses will enjoy even higher growth in shipments, boosting their combined revenue contribution from 27% in 2016 to 31% in 2017.

Compal also reportedly entered the supply chain of the Apple Watch and its wearable and Internet of Things (IoT) device shipments are expected to rise from five million units in 2016 to over 10 million units in 2017.

Compal shipped four million PCs including notebooks and all-in-one PCs, in March thanks to increased orders from its clients in Asia. Compal originally expected its first-quarter notebook shipments to drop 15% sequentially and rise 10% on year; however, with increased demand, both percentages are expected to perform better than expected and its second-quarter PC shipments are also estimated to enjoy a sequential growth of 5%.

Microsoft's move to stop PCs that use Intel's Kaby Lake, AMD's Bristol Ridge and Qualcomm's 8996 processor from receiving updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 is also expected to prompt enterprises to purchase new PCs, the market watchers noted.