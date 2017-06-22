Compal chairman optimistic about 2017 performance

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

After suffering a weak 2016, Compal Electronics chairman Rock Hsu is optimistic about the company’s operations in 2017. Hsu expects existing product lines to enjoy growth, while emerging businesses such as smart medical care devices will see an increasing contribution.

Hsu noted that the global economy has started to recover and the company still managed to maintain good profits in 2016 thanks to improved management efficiency. Hsu expects performance to continue in 2017.

Compal’s notebook shipments have been picking up since the beginning of 2017 thanks to the enterprise sector’s replacement trend, and Hsu expects Compal’s PC-related business to start growing again in 2017. As for its smart handheld device business, improving efficiency, strictly managing risks, and achieving profits for all related product lines are the key goals for 2017.

Because of the quick rise in demand for IoT applications, Compal has invested in several emerging businesses including wearables, smart home, car-use electronics, servers and industrial PCs (IPC), and has started landing orders from first-tier players.

To push its medical care product lines, Compal has partnered with Taiwan’s hospitals and long-term care centers to establish a platform for medical care systems and equipment. Compal’s smart medical care device team also participated in a project started by Taiwan’s New Taipei City government in 2016.

Rock Hsu, Compal Electronics chairman

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, June 2017