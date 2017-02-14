Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:29 (GMT+8)
Andes growing customer base in China
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Andes Technology, one of the very few Taiwan-based CPU IP providers, has been expanding its customer portfolio in China at a gradual pace.

Andes saw sales generated from customers based in China account for more than 28% of the company's overall revenues in 2016. The proportion is set to exceed 30% in 2017, according to the company.

MediaTek remains Andes' largest client, but the CPU IP provider has already been diversifying its customer base by obtaining orders from China's first-tier chipmakers.

Andes expressed optimism about China's IoT market growth, with its Knect.me ecosystem helping the company expand its business locally. Andes added it is aiming to become a global top-4 CPU IP provider.

Fellow company eMemory Technology specializing in embedded NVM IPs has also expanded its presence by stepping into the supply chain of the world's first-tier IDMs and pure-play foundries including Intel, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, TSMC, UMC and Shanghai Huahong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing (HHGrace).

