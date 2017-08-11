Taipei, Friday, August 11, 2017 15:58 (GMT+8)
NVM IP provider eMemory optimistic about 2H17
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Taiwan-based eMemory, a developer and provider of embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) technology, expects sales to peak for 2017 in the second half of the year thanks to robust demand for power management ICs, fingerprint sensors and touch with display driver ICs (TDDI).

Revenues at eMemory already climbed to a record high of NT$291 million (US$9.63 million) in July. The company licenses its silicon IP to semiconductor foundries, IDMs and fabless design houses, with proprietary technologies include NeoBit, NeoFuse, NeoMTP, NeoFlash and NeoEE.

Royalties for fingerprint sensor chip orders enjoyed an about 27-fold hike on year in the second quarter of 2017, according to eMemory president Rick Shen. Revenues generated from orders for fingerprint sensors accounted for nearly 10% of eMemory's total revenues in the second quarter.

Royalties for power management IC orders decreased 19% sequentially in the second quarter, said Shen. However, sales growth is expected to restore in the second half of 2017 driven by demand for handset customers' new devices slated for launch later this year.

Meanwhile, royalties for orders for display driver IC and touch with display driver IC (TDDI) solutions fell 40% sequentially in the second quarter, Shen indicated. Sales generated from the product line is also expected to start growing in the second half of 2017.

In addition, eMemory expects royalties for AMOLED panel driver ICs to start contributing substantially to company revenues in 2018, Shen noted. Currently, eMemory is partnering with six foundry houses to produce AMOLED panel driver chips.

As physical unclonable function (PUF) becomes an increasingly popular security technology, eMemory has announced the launch of its proprietary NeoPUF technology to meet growing security demand among IoT applications. The company announced recently the NeoPUF IP has been taped out on UMC's 28nm HPC+ as well as 55nm ULP technology platforms, while verification on UMC's 55nm ULP eFlash platform is expected to be completed soon.

Shen added customers will start adopting eMemory's new NeoPUF IPs in their products around the end of 2017.

Shen also disclosed eMemory's royalties generated from 8-inch wafer fabs accounted for 78% of the company's total revenues in the second quarter of 2017, while those from 12-inch fabs accounted for about 21%. The prospects for 12-inch wafer demand are promising, Shen said.

As for new manufacturing technologies, eMemory's logic NVM IP solutions have already been adopted in tape-outs of 12nm and 22nm products, Shen disclosed. The company is also involved in the development of new memory technologies including MRAM and ReRAM with its partners.

