Compal revenues increase 18% in June

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

Compal Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$82.606 billion (US$2.7 billion) for June 2017, representing a 17.8% increase on month and 18.17% increase on year.

The PC ODM has totaled NT$401.188 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 14.77% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Compal totaled NT$766.811 billion in consolidated revenues, down 9.49% sequentially on year.

After suffering a weak 2016, Compal chairman Rock Hsu has exprsssed optimism about the company's operations in 2017, expecting growth from both existing product lines and emerging businesses such as smart medical care devices.