Compal Electronics ships 2.2 million notebooks in January

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Compal Electronics shipped 2.2 million notebooks in January, declining 4.34% on year, and corresponding revenues dropped 8.56%, according to the company.

Compal originally estimated the proportions of 2016 shipments for notebooks and desktops, and non-PC product lines at 70% and 30% respectively, but the ratio was actually 73:27. Compal aims at a ratio of 69:31 for 2017, the company said. Compal expects to ship 79-87 devices in 2017, including 40 million notebooks and 10-12 million smart watches and wrist bands.

Compal on February 9 reported consolidated revenues of NT$51.279 billion (US$1.63 billion) for January, shrinking 28.45% on month and 8.56% on year.

As of the end of September 2016, Compal had account receivables of NT$8.29 billion from China-based vendor LeEco (renamed from LeTV) of which NT$4.25 billion were overdue by up to 180 days. Compal reserved NT$116 million for potential debts from LeEco in the third quarter of 2016. However, LeEco is improving its financial situation and making repayments to reduce total overdue debts based on a schedule negotiated with Compal.