Compal expects to ship 40 million PCs in 2017
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

Compal Electronics expects to ship 40 million notebooks and desktops in 2017, growing 10% on year, company president Ray Chen said at a March 28 investors conference.

PC shipments in first-quarter 2017 will decrease 15% sequentially and those in the following quarter will increase 5-10% sequentially, Chen said.

Smart device shipments in the first quarter will slip 20% sequentially but those in the second quarter will hike 50% sequentially.

Shipments for PC and non-PC products in 2017 will reach 90 million units, rising 10% on year. In addition, The ODM expects to ship 10 million smart wearable and IoT devices in 2017, hiking 100% on year.

Commenting on the current components shortages, Chen alleged that DRAM makers may be reducing supply in order to hike prices. But SSDs (solid-state drives) are in real shortages, will at least remain until the end of 2017, Chen noted.

Compal also announced investment of CNY700 million (US$101 million) for a 2.1507% stake in Leshi Zhixin Electronic Technology (Tianjing), a subsidiary of China-based LCD TV vendor LeEco, which is an ODM client of Compal.

Compal Electronics: Financial report, 4Q16 and 2016 (NT$b)

Item

4Q16

Q/Q

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

219.339

10.84%

(6.38%)

766.810

(9.50%)

Gross margin

4.12%

(0.27pp)

0.26pp

4.28%

0.34pp

Net operating profit

2.409

(30.44%)

(21.89%)

11.064

(2.19%)

Net profit

2.613

19.86%

14.96%

8.131

(6.38%)

Net EPS (NT$)

0.61

1.88

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

