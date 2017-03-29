Compal expects to ship 40 million PCs in 2017

Compal Electronics expects to ship 40 million notebooks and desktops in 2017, growing 10% on year, company president Ray Chen said at a March 28 investors conference.
PC shipments in first-quarter 2017 will decrease 15% sequentially and those in the following quarter will increase 5-10% sequentially, Chen said.
Smart device shipments in the first quarter will slip 20% sequentially but those in the second quarter will hike 50% sequentially.
Shipments for PC and non-PC products in 2017 will reach 90 million units, rising 10% on year. In addition, The ODM expects to ship 10 million smart wearable and IoT devices in 2017, hiking 100% on year.
Commenting on the current components shortages, Chen alleged that DRAM makers may be reducing supply in order to hike prices. But SSDs (solid-state drives) are in real shortages, will at least remain until the end of 2017, Chen noted.
Compal also announced investment of CNY700 million (US$101 million) for a 2.1507% stake in Leshi Zhixin Electronic Technology (Tianjing), a subsidiary of China-based LCD TV vendor LeEco, which is an ODM client of Compal.
|
Compal Electronics: Financial report, 4Q16 and 2016 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
4Q16
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
219.339
|
10.84%
|
(6.38%)
|
766.810
|
(9.50%)
|
Gross margin
|
4.12%
|
(0.27pp)
|
0.26pp
|
4.28%
|
0.34pp
|
Net operating profit
|
2.409
|
(30.44%)
|
(21.89%)
|
11.064
|
(2.19%)
|
Net profit
|
2.613
|
19.86%
|
14.96%
|
8.131
|
(6.38%)
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
0.61
|
|
|
1.88
|
