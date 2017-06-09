Compal May revenues up over 23% on year

MOPS, June 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Taiwan-based notebook maker Compal Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$70.121 billion (US$2.33 billion) for May 2017, representing a 14.89% increase on month and 23.65% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$318.583 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 13.92% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.25% and finished at NT$20.30 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 9, 2017.

Compal president Ray Chen has expressed optimism that PC demand will return to the growth track in 2017 because of a replacement trend from the enterprise sector created by Microsoft ending support for Windows 7.

Compal: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 70,121 14.9% 23.7% 318,583 13.9% Apr-17 61,033 (22.9%) 31.8% 248,461 11.4% Mar-17 79,115 38.7% 13.7% 187,428 6.1% Feb-17 57,034 11.2% 11.9% 108,313 1.2% Jan-17 51,279 (28.5%) (8.6%) 51,279 (8.6%) Dec-16 71,669 1.2% (13.8%) 766,811 (9.5%) Nov-16 70,813 (7.9%) (9.1%) 695,142 (9%) Oct-16 76,880 0.7% 5.2% 624,329 (9%) Sep-16 76,347 18.2% (16.6%) 547,449 (10.7%) Aug-16 64,599 13.5% 0.6% 471,102 (9.7%) Jul-16 56,939 (18.6%) (5.3%) 406,503 (11.1%) Jun-16 69,904 23.3% (3.8%) 349,564 (12%) May-16 56,708 22.5% (12.1%) 279,660 (13.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017