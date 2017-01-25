Compal ramping up smartwatch shipments to Fossil, says paper

EDN, January 25; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Compal Electronics is expected to double OEM smartwatch shipments to brand vendor Fossil to 1.2 million units in 2017, up from 500,000-600,000 units shipped in the previous year, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Additionally, Compal is also in talks with other brand vendors, including Gucci, LV, Prada, and Michael Kors for cooperation in the production of smartwatches, said the paper.

Compal has been rolling out smartwatches from its plant in Kunshan, where it produces the bulk of its tablet products.

Compal aims to ship a total of 87 million devices in 2017, compared to 79 million units shipped in 2016.