Compal aims to ramp up device shipments by 10% in 2017

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 16 January 2017]

Compal Electronics aims to ramp up shipments of its device products by 10% to 87 million units in 2017, according to company president Ray Chen. Shipments of device products, including notebooks, tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, IoT and wearable devices, totaled 79 million units in 2016.

Shipments of notebooks are expected to rebound to 40 million units in 2017 from the 36 million shipped an earlier, while combined shipments of tablets and smartphones are likely to decline 10% on year from 36 million shipped in 2016, Chen said at the company's year-end banquet.

In 2017, shipments of TV sets will stay flat at two million units in 2017 as compared to a year earlier, as shipments of IoT devices and smart wearable products are expected to grow by a double-digit rate from five million units shipped a year earlier.

Meanwhile, notebook revenues will account for 69% of the company's total sales in 2017 compared to 73% a year ago, while non-notebooks revenues will grow to 31% from 27%, Chen estimated.