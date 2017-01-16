Taipei, Monday, January 16, 2017 13:04 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Compal aims to ramp up device shipments by 10% in 2017
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 16 January 2017]

Compal Electronics aims to ramp up shipments of its device products by 10% to 87 million units in 2017, according to company president Ray Chen. Shipments of device products, including notebooks, tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, IoT and wearable devices, totaled 79 million units in 2016.

Shipments of notebooks are expected to rebound to 40 million units in 2017 from the 36 million shipped an earlier, while combined shipments of tablets and smartphones are likely to decline 10% on year from 36 million shipped in 2016, Chen said at the company's year-end banquet.

In 2017, shipments of TV sets will stay flat at two million units in 2017 as compared to a year earlier, as shipments of IoT devices and smart wearable products are expected to grow by a double-digit rate from five million units shipped a year earlier.

Meanwhile, notebook revenues will account for 69% of the company's total sales in 2017 compared to 73% a year ago, while non-notebooks revenues will grow to 31% from 27%, Chen estimated.

Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link