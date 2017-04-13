Taipei, Friday, April 14, 2017 00:57 (GMT+8)
IDC, Gartner see different trends for 1Q17 PC shipments
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 13 April 2017]

Research firm IDC has posted its latest figures on worldwide PC shipments for the first quarter at 60.33 million, up slightly by 0.6% on year. But according to Gartner, the volume reached 62.18 million units, dropping 2.4% on year.

The two research firms also had different results for the biggest PC vendor worldwide in the first quarter with IDC naming Hewlett-Packard (HP) as the largest with 13.14 million unit shipments and Gartner giving the title to Lenovo with 12.38 million units.

Another difference between the two research firms' numbers was the inclusion of Chromebook shipments. IDC's number included Chromebook shipments, while Gartner did not. The Chromebook market has been growing rapidly in the past few years and related shipments reached a new record at 9.09 million units in 2016, according to Digitimes Research's notebook figures.

In IDC's figures, Acer also returned as a top-5 vendor in the first quarter, shipping 4.12 million PCs worldwide in the quarter.

IDC: Top-5 vendors, worldwide traditional PC shipments, 1Q17 (k units)

Vendor

1Q17 shipments

1Q17 market share

1Q16 shipments

1Q16 market share

Y/Y

1. HP

13,143

21.8%

11,621

19.4%

13.1%

2. Lenovo

12,322

20.4%

12,121

20.2%

1.7%

3. Dell

9,573

15.9%

9,017

15%

6.2%

4. Apple

4,201

7%

4,036

6.7%

4.1%

5. Acer

4,121

6.8%

4,006

6.7%

2.9%

Others

16,967

28.1%

19,140

31.9%

(11.4%)

Total

60,328

100%

59,942

100%

0.6%

Note: Traditional PCs include desktops, notebooks, and workstations but do not include tablets or x86 servers.
Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Gartner: Worldwide PC vendor shipment estimates, 1Q17 (k units)

Company

1Q17 shipments

1Q17 market share

1Q16 shipments

1Q16 market share

Y/Y

Lenovo

12,377

19.9%

12,226

19.2%

1.2%

HP

12,118

19.5%

11,383

17.9%

6.5%

Dell

9,351

15%

9,040

14.2%

3.4%

Asustek

4,547

7.3%

5,287

8.3%

(14%)

Apple

4,217

6.8%

4,034

6.3%

4.5%

Acer

4,190

6.7%

4,266

6.7%

(1.8%)

Others

15,380

24.7%

17,486

27.4%

(12%)

Total

62,180

100%

63,721

100%

(2.4%)

Note: Data includes desktop-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads.
Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Gartner: PC vendor shipment estimates in the US, 1Q17 (k units)

Company

1Q17 shipments

1Q17 market share

1Q16 shipments

1Q16 market share

Y/Y

HP

3,572

29.1%

3,083

24.5%

15.9%

Dell

3,238

26.4%

3,385

26.9%

(4.3%)

Lenovo

1,720

14%

1,785

14.2%

(3.6%)

Apple

1,470

12%

1,483

11.8%

(0.9%)

Asustek

503

4.1%

636

5.1%

(20.8%)

Others

1,755

14.3%

2,195

17.5%

(20%)

Total

12,260

100%

12,566

100%

(2.4%)

Note: Data includes desktop-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads.
Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

