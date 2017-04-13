IDC, Gartner see different trends for 1Q17 PC shipments

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 13 April 2017]

Research firm IDC has posted its latest figures on worldwide PC shipments for the first quarter at 60.33 million, up slightly by 0.6% on year. But according to Gartner, the volume reached 62.18 million units, dropping 2.4% on year.

The two research firms also had different results for the biggest PC vendor worldwide in the first quarter with IDC naming Hewlett-Packard (HP) as the largest with 13.14 million unit shipments and Gartner giving the title to Lenovo with 12.38 million units.

Another difference between the two research firms' numbers was the inclusion of Chromebook shipments. IDC's number included Chromebook shipments, while Gartner did not. The Chromebook market has been growing rapidly in the past few years and related shipments reached a new record at 9.09 million units in 2016, according to Digitimes Research's notebook figures.

In IDC's figures, Acer also returned as a top-5 vendor in the first quarter, shipping 4.12 million PCs worldwide in the quarter.

IDC: Top-5 vendors, worldwide traditional PC shipments, 1Q17 (k units) Vendor 1Q17 shipments 1Q17 market share 1Q16 shipments 1Q16 market share Y/Y 1. HP 13,143 21.8% 11,621 19.4% 13.1% 2. Lenovo 12,322 20.4% 12,121 20.2% 1.7% 3. Dell 9,573 15.9% 9,017 15% 6.2% 4. Apple 4,201 7% 4,036 6.7% 4.1% 5. Acer 4,121 6.8% 4,006 6.7% 2.9% Others 16,967 28.1% 19,140 31.9% (11.4%) Total 60,328 100% 59,942 100% 0.6%

Note: Traditional PCs include desktops, notebooks, and workstations but do not include tablets or x86 servers.

Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Gartner: Worldwide PC vendor shipment estimates, 1Q17 (k units) Company 1Q17 shipments 1Q17 market share 1Q16 shipments 1Q16 market share Y/Y Lenovo 12,377 19.9% 12,226 19.2% 1.2% HP 12,118 19.5% 11,383 17.9% 6.5% Dell 9,351 15% 9,040 14.2% 3.4% Asustek 4,547 7.3% 5,287 8.3% (14%) Apple 4,217 6.8% 4,034 6.3% 4.5% Acer 4,190 6.7% 4,266 6.7% (1.8%) Others 15,380 24.7% 17,486 27.4% (12%) Total 62,180 100% 63,721 100% (2.4%)

Note: Data includes desktop-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads.

Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Gartner: PC vendor shipment estimates in the US, 1Q17 (k units) Company 1Q17 shipments 1Q17 market share 1Q16 shipments 1Q16 market share Y/Y HP 3,572 29.1% 3,083 24.5% 15.9% Dell 3,238 26.4% 3,385 26.9% (4.3%) Lenovo 1,720 14% 1,785 14.2% (3.6%) Apple 1,470 12% 1,483 11.8% (0.9%) Asustek 503 4.1% 636 5.1% (20.8%) Others 1,755 14.3% 2,195 17.5% (20%) Total 12,260 100% 12,566 100% (2.4%)

Note: Data includes desktop-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads.

Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017