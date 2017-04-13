IDC, Gartner see different trends for 1Q17 PC shipments

Research firm IDC has posted its latest figures on worldwide PC shipments for the first quarter at 60.33 million, up slightly by 0.6% on year. But according to Gartner, the volume reached 62.18 million units, dropping 2.4% on year.
The two research firms also had different results for the biggest PC vendor worldwide in the first quarter with IDC naming Hewlett-Packard (HP) as the largest with 13.14 million unit shipments and Gartner giving the title to Lenovo with 12.38 million units.
Another difference between the two research firms' numbers was the inclusion of Chromebook shipments. IDC's number included Chromebook shipments, while Gartner did not. The Chromebook market has been growing rapidly in the past few years and related shipments reached a new record at 9.09 million units in 2016, according to Digitimes Research's notebook figures.
In IDC's figures, Acer also returned as a top-5 vendor in the first quarter, shipping 4.12 million PCs worldwide in the quarter.
|
IDC: Top-5 vendors, worldwide traditional PC shipments, 1Q17 (k units)
|
Vendor
|
1Q17 shipments
|
1Q17 market share
|
1Q16 shipments
|
1Q16 market share
|
Y/Y
|
1. HP
|
13,143
|
21.8%
|
11,621
|
19.4%
|
13.1%
|
2. Lenovo
|
12,322
|
20.4%
|
12,121
|
20.2%
|
1.7%
|
3. Dell
|
9,573
|
15.9%
|
9,017
|
15%
|
6.2%
|
4. Apple
|
4,201
|
7%
|
4,036
|
6.7%
|
4.1%
|
5. Acer
|
4,121
|
6.8%
|
4,006
|
6.7%
|
2.9%
|
Others
|
16,967
|
28.1%
|
19,140
|
31.9%
|
(11.4%)
|
Total
|
60,328
|
100%
|
59,942
|
100%
|
0.6%
Note: Traditional PCs include desktops, notebooks, and workstations but do not include tablets or x86 servers.
Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017
|
Gartner: Worldwide PC vendor shipment estimates, 1Q17 (k units)
|
Company
|
1Q17 shipments
|
1Q17 market share
|
1Q16 shipments
|
1Q16 market share
|
Y/Y
|
Lenovo
|
12,377
|
19.9%
|
12,226
|
19.2%
|
1.2%
|
HP
|
12,118
|
19.5%
|
11,383
|
17.9%
|
6.5%
|
Dell
|
9,351
|
15%
|
9,040
|
14.2%
|
3.4%
|
Asustek
|
4,547
|
7.3%
|
5,287
|
8.3%
|
(14%)
|
Apple
|
4,217
|
6.8%
|
4,034
|
6.3%
|
4.5%
|
Acer
|
4,190
|
6.7%
|
4,266
|
6.7%
|
(1.8%)
|
Others
|
15,380
|
24.7%
|
17,486
|
27.4%
|
(12%)
|
Total
|
62,180
|
100%
|
63,721
|
100%
|
(2.4%)
Note: Data includes desktop-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads.
Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017
|
Gartner: PC vendor shipment estimates in the US, 1Q17 (k units)
|
Company
|
1Q17 shipments
|
1Q17 market share
|
1Q16 shipments
|
1Q16 market share
|
Y/Y
|
HP
|
3,572
|
29.1%
|
3,083
|
24.5%
|
15.9%
|
Dell
|
3,238
|
26.4%
|
3,385
|
26.9%
|
(4.3%)
|
Lenovo
|
1,720
|
14%
|
1,785
|
14.2%
|
(3.6%)
|
Apple
|
1,470
|
12%
|
1,483
|
11.8%
|
(0.9%)
|
Asustek
|
503
|
4.1%
|
636
|
5.1%
|
(20.8%)
|
Others
|
1,755
|
14.3%
|
2,195
|
17.5%
|
(20%)
|
Total
|
12,260
|
100%
|
12,566
|
100%
|
(2.4%)
Note: Data includes desktop-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads.
Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017