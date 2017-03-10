Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 16:57 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
23°C
Compal ships 2.9 million notebooks/PCs in February
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Compal Electronics has announced notebook/PC shipments of 2.9 million units for February, up 31% from 2.2 million units in January. Although Compal's shipments had over 30% on-month growth, Compal's revenues in February only grew 11.2% from January because the product ASP in February was lower than that of January.

Compal's notebook shipments in January were mostly enterprise models with higher prices, but in February shipments for both consumer and enterprise models enjoyed growths, and the product ASP therefore dropped.

Compal expects its revenues to continue growing in March with shipments to reach 3.3 million units, but its notebook/PC shipments in the first quarter are estimated to drop over 20% sequentially

Compal also pointed out that the notebook industry's most difficult time had already passed. In 2016, Compal shipped 36 million PCs, down 10% from 2015's 40 million units due to Toshiba quitting the PC market. Compal expects its notebook shipments to rise to 37-38 million units in 2017, up from 34 million units in 2016, while its all-in-one PC shipments will rise from around one million units in 2016 to two million units.

As for the smartphone and tablet segment, Compal originally expected their shipments to reach 40 million units in 2016, but the actual volume was only 36 million units because of decreased orders from the financially-troubled China-based LeEco.

Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link