Compal ships 2.9 million notebooks/PCs in February

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Compal Electronics has announced notebook/PC shipments of 2.9 million units for February, up 31% from 2.2 million units in January. Although Compal's shipments had over 30% on-month growth, Compal's revenues in February only grew 11.2% from January because the product ASP in February was lower than that of January.

Compal's notebook shipments in January were mostly enterprise models with higher prices, but in February shipments for both consumer and enterprise models enjoyed growths, and the product ASP therefore dropped.

Compal expects its revenues to continue growing in March with shipments to reach 3.3 million units, but its notebook/PC shipments in the first quarter are estimated to drop over 20% sequentially

Compal also pointed out that the notebook industry's most difficult time had already passed. In 2016, Compal shipped 36 million PCs, down 10% from 2015's 40 million units due to Toshiba quitting the PC market. Compal expects its notebook shipments to rise to 37-38 million units in 2017, up from 34 million units in 2016, while its all-in-one PC shipments will rise from around one million units in 2016 to two million units.

As for the smartphone and tablet segment, Compal originally expected their shipments to reach 40 million units in 2016, but the actual volume was only 36 million units because of decreased orders from the financially-troubled China-based LeEco.