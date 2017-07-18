Taiwan component suppliers may suffer further impact from LeEco inventory problems, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

With LeEco having recently stopped selling some of its smartphones on its online shopping website, several market watchers expect the company's upstream component suppliers to be affected, as they have already prepared inventory for LeEco, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

LeEco's upstream suppliers and manufacturers include MediaTek, WPG, and Compal Electronics. WPG and Compal both declared losses from bad debts from LeEco in 2016.

While MediaTek did not have a bad debt issue because of the company's transaction model of shipping products only after receiving payment, MediaTek is still expected to be impacted by inventory issues, the paper noted.

MediaTek on July 17 noted that it has not yet received a call from Compal about pulling in LeEco's orders for downstream manufacturing.

Compal has already declared losses of NT$1.74 billion (US$58.46 million) for LeEco's bad debts since 2016, and if its inventory prepared for LeEco's smartphones is not able to be fully digested or sold, it may turn into additional losses.

Commenting on its action to delist some of its smartphones, LeEco's official response is that the smartphones are in shortage.