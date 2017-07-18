Taipei, Tuesday, July 18, 2017 19:07 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
Taiwan component suppliers may suffer further impact from LeEco inventory problems, says paper
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

With LeEco having recently stopped selling some of its smartphones on its online shopping website, several market watchers expect the company's upstream component suppliers to be affected, as they have already prepared inventory for LeEco, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

LeEco's upstream suppliers and manufacturers include MediaTek, WPG, and Compal Electronics. WPG and Compal both declared losses from bad debts from LeEco in 2016.

While MediaTek did not have a bad debt issue because of the company's transaction model of shipping products only after receiving payment, MediaTek is still expected to be impacted by inventory issues, the paper noted.

MediaTek on July 17 noted that it has not yet received a call from Compal about pulling in LeEco's orders for downstream manufacturing.

Compal has already declared losses of NT$1.74 billion (US$58.46 million) for LeEco's bad debts since 2016, and if its inventory prepared for LeEco's smartphones is not able to be fully digested or sold, it may turn into additional losses.

Commenting on its action to delist some of its smartphones, LeEco's official response is that the smartphones are in shortage.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link