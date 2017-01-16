Compal negotiating to sell LCFC stake to Lenovo, says president

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

Compal Electronics is negotiating with Lenovo to sell its 49% stake in LCFC (Hefei) Electronics Technology, a joint-venture notebook maker established by the two companies in 2011, according to Compal president Ray Chen.

Compal invested US$150 million for a 49% stake in LCFC (Hefei) and Lenovo holds a 51% stake. According to their joint venture agreement, Compal has a put option which can be executed after October 1, 2017 at a price of up to US$750 million.

LCFC (Hefei) has gradually increased production capacity to shipments of 20 million notebooks a year and has accounts for 50-60% of Lenovo's notebook shipments, the sources said.