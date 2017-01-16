Taipei, Monday, January 16, 2017 13:04 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Compal negotiating to sell LCFC stake to Lenovo, says president
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

Compal Electronics is negotiating with Lenovo to sell its 49% stake in LCFC (Hefei) Electronics Technology, a joint-venture notebook maker established by the two companies in 2011, according to Compal president Ray Chen.

Compal invested US$150 million for a 49% stake in LCFC (Hefei) and Lenovo holds a 51% stake. According to their joint venture agreement, Compal has a put option which can be executed after October 1, 2017 at a price of up to US$750 million.

LCFC (Hefei) has gradually increased production capacity to shipments of 20 million notebooks a year and has accounts for 50-60% of Lenovo's notebook shipments, the sources said.

AbonTouch
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link