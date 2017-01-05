Supermicro enters gaming motherboard market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

US-based server vendor Supermicro has entered the brand gaming motherboard market with its new Supero brand and released a series of products recently. The company has been pushing high-end motherboards initially and will turn to focus on releasing mid-range models and desktops later.

Supermicro's entry into the new market has brought pressure to existing motherboard players and is expected to trigger a new wave of headhunting between motherboard players.

Supermicro currently has a 300-member R&D team in the US and an 80-member team in Taiwan and is looking to expand the team in Taiwan to the same scale as the US one.

The company is also planning to showcase its new series of Supero brand motherboards at CES 2017.

Since the gaming market is expected to grow by a CAGR of around 40% from US$463 million in 2016 to US$1.07 billion in 2019, Supermicro expects the market to have strong potential and has been pushing server-grade gaming motherboards, looking to snatch a share of the market.

For North America, Supermicro already has stable sales and is mainly pushing US$100-range high-end models. Currently, the company is aggressively expanding its presence in Asia Pacific and will enter Europe by the second half of 2017.

Among Asia Pacific markets, South Korea has the strongest monthly motherboard sales of 70,000 units, while Japan, Taiwan and India each has about 15,000 units. Thailand and Vietnam each has about 10,000 units and China 40,000-50,000 units. Supermicro's current targets are South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia and will enter China at a later time.

Supermicro also pointed out that it has no intention of waging a price war, but will expand its product lines to the US$80 segment in 2018 after its business in the high-end segment becomes more stable.

Supermicro is currently providing desktop products to countries including India and Vietnam and is looking to provide a one-stop sales service to customers worldwide as its goal.

The company only has just begun operation in the motherboard market and so far it has acquired a 2% market share, but the company is looking to raise the percentage to over 10% in two years.