ASE orders equipment for NT$500 million

MOPS; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 February 2017]

Packaging and testing company Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has purchased equipment from Towa for a total of NT$500.44 million (US$16.1 million), according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

ASE disclosed at a recent investors meeting that the company will budget a higher capex for 2017, with a focus on fan-out packaging and bumping. ASE spent nearly US$700 million in 2016.