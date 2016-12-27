ASE obtains ISO 26262 for its Kaohsiung site

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has obtained the ISO 26262 certification from TUV Nord for its Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan facility, according to the packaging and testing company.

ISO 26262 is a standard related to the safety of electrical and electronic systems within a car and addresses possible hazards caused by malfunctioning behavior of safety-related systems, including interaction of these systems.

In October 2016, ASE disclosed its Chungli, northern Taiwan facility had received the ISO 26262 certification from TUV Nord, a technical service provider that helps companies to validate the safety of products and services.

Heterogeneous integrated package solutions such as ASE's system-in-package, MEMS and sensor module solutions are robust technologies developed for myriad and sophisticated electronics that make automotive vehicles smarter and safer, the backend house indicated. ASE is poised to grow its IC packaging portfolio and technology capability, as well as adopting international safety and quality standards, to pursue opportunities in connected and autonomous cars.