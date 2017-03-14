Taipei, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 01:53 (GMT+8)
LG will not launch G6 in China, says report
Yen Zsu-han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

LG Electronics may not launch its latest flagship smartphone, the LG G6, in the China market, and eventually is likely to withdraw from the market due to heavy losses from its handset business and low market share in China in 2016, according to a Korea-based Daum News report.

Shipments of LG smartphones accounted for less than 0.1% of China's smartphone market in 2016, said the report, citing data from Strategy Analytics.

LG will focus its marketing efforts for the G6 in a number of major markets, including, Korea, the US and Europe, the report noted.

LG ranked the third-largest smartphone vendor in the US in 2016 with a 15.5% share compared to 14.9% a year earlier. LG also took the fourth position in Central and South America with a 9.3% share, said the report.

