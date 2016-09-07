Taipei, Thursday, September 8, 2016 12:52 (GMT+8)
LG unveils new flagship smartphone
Chiu Lung-chieh, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

LG Electronics has unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the V20, for 2016. The new smartphone features a 5.7-inch QHD IPS main display, 2.1-inch secondary screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU and a 3200mAh battery, with 4GB RAM/64GB ROM.

The LG V20 also features a metal body with MIL-STD 810G drop protection.

The new flagship also comes with a pair of rear cameras: a 16-megapixel F/1.8 regular camera and 8-megapixel F/2.4 wide-angle camera offering a 135-degree view. There is also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with a F/1.9 aperture, which is 120-degree wide angle.

The new device also features 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC capabilities, which is able to deliver crisp and clear sound that comes closest to a live performance, LG claimed.

