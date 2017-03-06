Yageo February revenues grow 10%

MOPS; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

Passive component firm Yageo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.17 billion (US$70 million) for February 2017, up 10.4% on year but down 17.8% sequentially.

Yageo indicated February sales to North America stayed flat on month, while sales to other regions decreased. In terms of applications, February sales generated from all segments fell compared to the previous month.

Yageo's cumulative 2017 revenues through February totaled NT$4.8 billion, rising 2.3% from a year earlier.

Yageo specializes in the manufacture of MLCCs and chip resistors. The company saw its 2016 revenues increase 7.6% on year to NT$29.62 billion, and 2016 also marked the second consecutive year of record revenues.

Yageo: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 2,634 15.7% (3.4%) 2,634 (3.4%) Dec-16 2,277 (9.4%) 15.6% 29,617 7.7% Nov-16 2,512 4.7% 9% 27,341 7% Oct-16 2,400 (7.3%) 6.2% 24,828 6.9% Sep-16 2,588 1.9% 4.2% 22,391 6.7% Aug-16 2,540 1.6% 8.2% 19,804 7.1% Jul-16 2,500 2% 9.6% 17,263 6.9% Jun-16 2,452 (3%) 9.5% 14,764 6.5% May-16 2,527 0.7% 9.4% 12,312 5.9% Apr-16 2,509 (2.9%) 5.3% 9,785 5% Mar-16 2,584 31.7% 2.9% 7,275 5% Feb-16 1,963 (28.1%) 6.6% 4,691 6.1% Jan-16 2,728 38.5% 5.7% 2,728 5.7%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017