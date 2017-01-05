Taipei, Thursday, January 5, 2017 17:43 (GMT+8)
Yageo 2016 revenues rise 7.6%
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Passive component maker Yageo saw its 2016 revenues increase 7.6% from a year to NT$29.62 billion (US$928.3 million). 2016 also marked the second consecutive year of record revenues.

Yageo reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.28 billion for December 2016, up 15.6% on year but down 9.4% sequentially.

Yageo indicated demand slowed in the Greater China, Asia Pacific, Europe, NAFTA and other regions during December. In terms of applications, December sales generated from the computer, telecom and distributor segments increased while demand from the industrial product, consumer electronics and EMS segments decreased compared to the previous month.

Yageo specializes in the manufacture of MLCCs and chip resistors.

In other news, Yageo recently disclosed plans to buy back up to three million shares at prices between NT$40 and NT$87.80 per share through February 24, 2017.

Yageo's share price on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) closed at NT$60.10, up NT$0.80 or 1.3% during the January 5 session.

