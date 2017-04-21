Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:31 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
Yageo posts NT$1.62 EPS in 1Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

Taiwan-based passive component maker Yageo has reported net EPS of NT$1.62 (US$0.05) for the first quarter of 2017 compared with NT$1.25 a year ago.

Despite losses incurred from foreign exchange transactions totaling NT$371 million, Yageo generated net profits of NT$818 million in the first quarter, up slightly from the NT$810 million reported for the same period in 2016.

Yageo posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.35 billion in the first quarter of 2017, up 2.2% sequentially and 0.5% on year, while gross margin fell 0.3pp on quarter but increased 0.5pp from a year earlier to 25.1%. The company generated operating profits of NT$1.08 billion in the first quarter with operating margin reaching 14.7% compared with 12.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 14.3% in first-quarter 2016.

Yageo credited its revenue growth during the first quarter to rising demand coming from the industrial product, distributor and EMS segments.

Market watchers expect Yageo to enjoy sequential revenue growth through the third quarter of 2017. The maker of MLCCs and chip resistors is expected to see its 2017 EPS top NT$10, according to the watchers.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link