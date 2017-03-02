Taipei, Friday, March 3, 2017 05:54 (GMT+8)
OLED panels to be used in automotive displays beginning 2018, says PIDA
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 March 2017]

While automotive displays have become the third largest application of small- to medium-size TFT-LCD panels, use of OLED panels in automotive displays will take off in 2018, according to Photonics Industry & Technology Development Association (PIDA).

LG Display is poised to produce plastic substrate-based OLED panels, but use of such panels in automotive displays is infeasible until there are clearer regulations. For use in automotive displays, OLED panels are quicker in response and less power-consuming than TFT-LCD panels. In addition, OLED panels are flexible to be suitable for in-car displays.

For most automobiles, each is equipped with two panels, one for central information display and the other for rear-seat entertainment display. Many Europe-made high-end automobile models are additionally equipped with head-up displays. Beginning 2017, demand for display panels used in electronic rear-view mirrors is increasing because the US, Europe, Japan and South Korea have lifted bans on production of cars without rear-view mirrors (thus equipped with electronic rear-view mirrors).

Global demand for panels used in automotive displays increased from 94.64 million units in 2015 to 101.95 million units in 2016 and is expected to keep increasing to 173.26 million units in 2022, PIDA cited Japan-based Yano Research Institute as indicating.

