Digitimes Research: Taiwan handset makers to post decreased shipments in 4Q16

Luke Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

Shipments of handsets, mostly smartphone models, by Taiwan-based handset makers are expected to peak at 14.49 million units in the third quarter of 2016 before sliding to 13.47 million units in the fourth quarter, according to an estimate of Digitimes Research.¡C

Smartphone shipments from brand vendors including Asustek Computer, HTC and Acer in the second half of 2016 will be higher than those they shipped in the first half of the year, while ODMs Compal Electronics, the Foxconn Group, Arima Communications and Wistron are expected to see their shipments decline during the July-December period as compared to the previous six months, Digitimes Research noted.

However, Compal and Arima will see their shipments remain strong in the third quarter due to shipments of new models to Sony Mobile Communications, while Wistron will suffer shipment declines in the second half due to decreased orders from BlackBerry.

Asustek and HTC will continue to be the top-2 Taiwan-based handset suppliers in the second half of 2016. Buoyed by the release of ZenFone 3 series products, Asustek is expected ship 4.4 and 5.0 million smartphones in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

HTC's smartphone shipments are expected to reach 3.4 million units in the third quarter before declining to 3.2 million units in the fourth. HTC may also begin ship new Nexus devices in September, Digitimes Research indicated.