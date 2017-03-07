Merry sales down on month in February, but to pick up in 2Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Headset and audio component supplier Merry Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.227 billion (US$40 million) for February, slipping 13.53% on month but surging 184.12% on year.

For the January-February period, revenues totaled NT$2.647 billion, increasing 90.4% from a year earlier.

Merry is expected to see its revenues decline 30% sequentially in the first quarter due to seasonal factors, according to a Chinese-language udn.com report.

However, the company's sales of speakers and entertainment headphones are expected to gain momentum in the second to third quarter of the year, said the report.

The company's stock price gained NT$2.50 to close at NT$144.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 6 session.