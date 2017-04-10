Taipei, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 04:00 (GMT+8)
Headset maker Merry reports increased revenues for March
Steve Sheh, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

Headset and speaker maker Merry Electronics has reported revenues of NT$1.863 billion (US$60.75 million) for March, increasing 51.83% on month and 114.21% on year.

For the first quarter of 2017, revenues totaled NT$4.51 billion, increasing 99.56% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price slid NT$3.00 to close at NT$158.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 10 session.

