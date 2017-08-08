Merry sees sequential revenue decline in July

Headset maker Merry Electronics has reported revenues of NT$1.577 billion for July, down 16.75% on month but up 6.25% on year. July's sales performance met the company's expectation.
Accumulated 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$11.454 billion, increasing 53.88% from a year earlier.
Merry stated earlier that increasing demand for entertainment headphones will drive up its revenues in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, institutional investors expect Merry's revenues to climb 35-40% sequentially to NT$7.2-7.5 billion in the third quarter of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.
Merry Electronics: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
1,577
|
(16.8%)
|
6.3%
|
11,454
|
53.9%
Jun-17
|
1,895
|
2.4%
|
34.5%
|
9,877
|
65.8%
May-17
|
1,851
|
14.2%
|
63.6%
|
7,982
|
75.4%
Apr-17
|
1,621
|
(13%)
|
39.9%
|
6,130
|
79.3%
Mar-17
|
1,863
|
51.8%
|
114.2%
|
4,510
|
99.6%
Feb-17
|
1,227
|
(13.5%)
|
184.1%
|
2,647
|
90.4%
Jan-17
|
1,419
|
(29%)
|
48.1%
|
1,419
|
48.1%
Dec-16
|
1,999
|
(4.4%)
|
92.5%
|
16,919
|
38.3%
Nov-16
|
2,091
|
7.4%
|
75.9%
|
14,920
|
33.2%
Oct-16
|
1,948
|
10.9%
|
41.1%
|
12,829
|
28.2%
Sep-16
|
1,756
|
4.4%
|
30.1%
|
10,882
|
26.1%
Aug-16
|
1,682
|
13.3%
|
61.4%
|
9,125
|
25.3%
Jul-16
|
1,484
|
5.3%
|
60.7%
|
7,444
|
19.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017