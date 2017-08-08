Taipei, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 01:56 (GMT+8)
Merry sees sequential revenue decline in July
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Headset maker Merry Electronics has reported revenues of NT$1.577 billion for July, down 16.75% on month but up 6.25% on year. July's sales performance met the company's expectation.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$11.454 billion, increasing 53.88% from a year earlier.

Merry stated earlier that increasing demand for entertainment headphones will drive up its revenues in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, institutional investors expect Merry's revenues to climb 35-40% sequentially to NT$7.2-7.5 billion in the third quarter of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Merry Electronics: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

1,577

(16.8%)

6.3%

11,454

53.9%

Jun-17

1,895

2.4%

34.5%

9,877

65.8%

May-17

1,851

14.2%

63.6%

7,982

75.4%

Apr-17

1,621

(13%)

39.9%

6,130

79.3%

Mar-17

1,863

51.8%

114.2%

4,510

99.6%

Feb-17

1,227

(13.5%)

184.1%

2,647

90.4%

Jan-17

1,419

(29%)

48.1%

1,419

48.1%

Dec-16

1,999

(4.4%)

92.5%

16,919

38.3%

Nov-16

2,091

7.4%

75.9%

14,920

33.2%

Oct-16

1,948

10.9%

41.1%

12,829

28.2%

Sep-16

1,756

4.4%

30.1%

10,882

26.1%

Aug-16

1,682

13.3%

61.4%

9,125

25.3%

Jul-16

1,484

5.3%

60.7%

7,444

19.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

