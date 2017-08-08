Merry sees sequential revenue decline in July

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Headset maker Merry Electronics has reported revenues of NT$1.577 billion for July, down 16.75% on month but up 6.25% on year. July's sales performance met the company's expectation.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$11.454 billion, increasing 53.88% from a year earlier.

Merry stated earlier that increasing demand for entertainment headphones will drive up its revenues in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, institutional investors expect Merry's revenues to climb 35-40% sequentially to NT$7.2-7.5 billion in the third quarter of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Merry Electronics: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 1,577 (16.8%) 6.3% 11,454 53.9% Jun-17 1,895 2.4% 34.5% 9,877 65.8% May-17 1,851 14.2% 63.6% 7,982 75.4% Apr-17 1,621 (13%) 39.9% 6,130 79.3% Mar-17 1,863 51.8% 114.2% 4,510 99.6% Feb-17 1,227 (13.5%) 184.1% 2,647 90.4% Jan-17 1,419 (29%) 48.1% 1,419 48.1% Dec-16 1,999 (4.4%) 92.5% 16,919 38.3% Nov-16 2,091 7.4% 75.9% 14,920 33.2% Oct-16 1,948 10.9% 41.1% 12,829 28.2% Sep-16 1,756 4.4% 30.1% 10,882 26.1% Aug-16 1,682 13.3% 61.4% 9,125 25.3% Jul-16 1,484 5.3% 60.7% 7,444 19.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017