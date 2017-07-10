Headset maker Merry reports strong sales for 1H17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

Headset maker Merry Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1,895 billion (US$61.93 million) in June, up 2.37% on month and 34.47% on year.

Merry also saw its revenues for the second quarter of 2017 increase 46% on year to NT$5.367 billion, and those for the first half expand 65.75% on year to NT$9.877 billion.

Increasing shipments of acoustic components for Apple's iPhone and MacBook products as well as shipments of new head-mounted entertainment headphones will rake up Merry's performance for the second half of the year, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's stock price rose NT$3.00 to close at NT$189.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the July 10 session.