Headset maker Merry to set up new JV in China
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Headset maker Merry Electronics is teaming with China-based connector maker Luxshare Precision Industry to set up a CNY200 million (US$30.566 million) joint venture in Dongguan to produce head-mounted earphones and other acoustic products.

Merry will invest CNY98 million to take up a 49% stake in the joint venture, while Luxshare will make up the remaining 51%.

The first-phase production facilities of the planned joint venture are expected to come online in the second quarter of 2018, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report, citing company CFO Huang Chao-feng.

The new production capacity available at the joint venture will help mitigate Merry's tight production for headset products, particularly to head-mounted earphones, Huang said.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.50 to finish at NT$232.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 12 session.

