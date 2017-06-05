Headset maker Merry reports strong sales for May

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 5 June 2017]

Headset maker Merry Electronics saw its consolidated revenues rise 14.5% on month and 63.64% on year to NT$1.851 billion (US$61.48 million) in May, buoyed by increased shipments of head-mounted entertainment earphones.

Merry is expected to see shipments of its entertainment earphones expand by 30% sequentially in the second quarter, while speakers and mobile power products are to drop 10% and 40%, respectively, during the same period, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Overall, revenues for the second quarter are likely to increase 19-27% sequentially from NT$4.515 billion recorded in the previous quarter, said the report.

For the first five months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$7.981 billion, increasing 75.43% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price rose NT$4 to close at NT$184 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 5 session.