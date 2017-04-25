Merry reports strong EPS for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Headset maker Merry Electronics has reported net profits of NT$319 million (US$10.594 million) on revenues of NT$4.515 billion for the first quarter of 2017. First-quarter EPS stood at NT$1.74 compared to NT$0.21 of a year earlier.

The high EPS for the first quarter was achieved even though the company incurred losses of NT$190 million in foreign exchange transactions, financial vice president Huang Chao-feng said at the company's latest investors conference.

Gross margin for the first quarter reached 20%, up from 18.87% in the previous quarter.

The company expects its revenues, gross margin and EPS to continue to swing upward in the second quarter of 2017, Huang said, noting that sales of entertainment headphones are expected to grow 30% sequentially, while sales of speakers and battery products are likely to decline 10% and 40%, respectively, in the quarter.

The company has set aside a capex of NT$4-5 billion for capacity ramps at its plant in Suzhou in 2017, Huang revealed.

The company's stock price rose NT$4.50 to close at NT$151.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 25 session.