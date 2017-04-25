Taipei, Friday, April 28, 2017 10:14 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
26°C
Merry reports strong EPS for 1Q17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Headset maker Merry Electronics has reported net profits of NT$319 million (US$10.594 million) on revenues of NT$4.515 billion for the first quarter of 2017. First-quarter EPS stood at NT$1.74 compared to NT$0.21 of a year earlier.

The high EPS for the first quarter was achieved even though the company incurred losses of NT$190 million in foreign exchange transactions, financial vice president Huang Chao-feng said at the company's latest investors conference.

Gross margin for the first quarter reached 20%, up from 18.87% in the previous quarter.

The company expects its revenues, gross margin and EPS to continue to swing upward in the second quarter of 2017, Huang said, noting that sales of entertainment headphones are expected to grow 30% sequentially, while sales of speakers and battery products are likely to decline 10% and 40%, respectively, in the quarter.

The company has set aside a capex of NT$4-5 billion for capacity ramps at its plant in Suzhou in 2017, Huang revealed.

The company's stock price rose NT$4.50 to close at NT$151.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 25 session.

Realtime news

  • Foxconn plans to expand capacity in central China mainly for Amazon

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:58

  • Largan Precision to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$63.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:56

  • AUO expects 2Q17 large-size panel shipments to shrink 1-5% on quarter

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:55

  • Silitech Technology suffers net loss per share of NT$0.36 for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:53

  • Radiant Opto-Electronics to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:52

  • Lenovo to end ZUK smartphone business

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:51

  • Gamania Digital Entertainment nets NT$0.34 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:50

  • Firich Enterprises to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:49

  • MediaTek smartphone-chip shipments likely to fall in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:48

  • Macronix reports profit for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:47

  • GiONEE, Oppo, Vivo to launch smartphones with dual-lens cameras

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:46

  • FPCB maker Flexium 1Q17 profits fall

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:45

  • Macronix developing 3D NAND technology for SSDs

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:44

  • Gaming PC sales in North America in 2016 grow 25-30%

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:43

  • Faraday seeing growth in 28nm chip market

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:42

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link