TSMC confirms it is not bidding for Toshiba memory-chip unit

Josephine Lien; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has decided to not participate in bid for Toshiba's memory-chip business, the Taiwan-based foundry has confirmed.

TSMC believes that the business model in the standard memory chip field is quite different from that in the logic IC industry. The other reason discouraging it to bid for Toshiba's memory-chip business is there is little synergy to be gained, TSMC noted.

TSMC has been engaged in the development of its embedded memory technology platform. But the foundry has no interest in standard memory types such as DRAM and NAND flash chips, it added.

In addition, in response to questions whether TSMC is considering an advanced 3nm plant in the US, the Taiwan-based foundry indicated it continues to look for options. "The fab in the US is not very optimal due to many consideration, although it's still an open option for us to choose," TSMC co-CEO CC Wei said during a Q&A session at the April 13 investors meeting.