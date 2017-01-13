TSMC could build plant in the US, says Chang

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) chairman Morris Chang has said the company has not ruled out building a wafer fab in the US in response to Donald Trump's plans to bring manufacturing back to the US.

Nevertheless, for TSMC and its customers, fabricating chips in the US "may not necessarily be a good thing," said Chang during a January 12 investors conference.

TSMC reportedly makes chips for Apple's iPhone and other iOS devices. Amid Trump's push for a return of manufacturing to the US, TSMC could be among Apple suppliers being encouraged to set up production to the US.

TSMC is already creating jobs in the US, Chang indicated. The pure-play foundry is helping its US-based fabless and IDM customers succeed on a global scale and expand their operations, Chang said.

TSMC disclosed revenues from customers based in North America accounted for 65% of its total wafer revenues in 2016. The proportion will still stay above 60% in 2017, Chang said.

Morris Chang on the sidelines of TSMC's quarterly investors meeting

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2017