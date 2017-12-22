Taiwan wafer foundry revenues to surge 7.8% sequentially in 4Q17

Nobunaga Chai, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 22 December 2017]

Taiwan wafer foundry revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 are estimated to surge 7.8% sequentially and 9.3% on year to US$10.54 billion, with the growth mainly seen in revenues from communication applications and associated with 10nm process, according to Digitimes Research.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has seen its 10nm process start contributing to its revenues in the second quarter of 2017, and along with the launch of high-end smartphones by brand vendors, TSMC's revenue contribution ratio for 10nm node soared impressively to 10% in the third quarter from only 1% in the second quarter.

Digitimes estimates TSMC's corresponding ratio to advance sharply to 25% in the fourth quarter on massive shipments of high-tier smartphone models, making 10nm process become a crucial driver for the overall production value of Taiwan's wafer foundry industry.

Besides revenue growth from the mobile communications sector, Taiwan's foundry houses have also enjoyed increasing revenues from the automotive electronics, IoT (Internet of Things) and power management sectors in 2017. Revenues from these sectors expanded from US$1.75 billion in the first quarter to US$2.26 billion in the third quarter, and are expected to surge further to US$2.47 billion in the fourth quarter.

Digitimes Research believes that the average selling prices (ASP) and capacity utilization rates of Taiwan's major wafer foundry houses will simultaneously pick up in the fourth quarter of 2017, due mainly to the growing requirement for the fabrication of core ICs on 10nm process for high-end smartphones.