TSMC chairman to resume work after sustaining minor injuries

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 2 February 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has said that company chairman Morris Chang will return to work next week after sustaining minor injuries while on holiday in Hawaii.

TSMC's statement came after local media reported that Chang, 85, might have sustained serious injuries after falling near a swimming pool at his home in Hawaii on January 31.

Chang returned to Taiwan on the evening of February 1, with mild abrasions on the right side of his forehead and nose, according to local media reports. TSMC said that Chang is in good condition and the injuries do not affect his daily life.

The company's stock price slid NT$1.00 to close at NT$184.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 2 session. The stock market was closed during the period from January 27 to February 1 for the Lunar New Year holidays.