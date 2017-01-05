IPC maker Advantech to buy up to 60% stake in Korea-based Kostec

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

IPC and related solutions provider Advantech will invest less than NT$300 million (US$9.307 billion) to take up a 60% stake in Korea-based medical-use monitor product maker, Kostec, according to an announcement of the company.

Established sinc 2003, Kostec's products include digital mammography and modality image solutions, clinical review displays, surgical displays and ultrasound imaging solutions.

Kostec's products and technologies complement Advantech's product portfolios of mobile medical carts, mobile tablets and medical computers, Advantech's chairman KC Liu was quoted by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) as saying.

Integrating with Advantech's branded products, the two companies will push sales of smart medical products to the global market, Liu said.

Through the deal, Kostec will also begin to market Advantech's digital healthcare solutions in Korea, Advantech said.