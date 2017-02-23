WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

IC distributor WPG expects revenues to hit the lowest levels for 2017 in the first quarter, and start to pick up in the second quarter.

WPG CFO Cliff Yuan expressed optimism about the company's business outlook for 2017. Brand smartphone vendors' upcoming rollouts of flagship models will boost chip demand while automotive and the emerging IoT applications drive further demand for semiconductors, according to Yuan.

Seasonality will drag down WPG's revenues in the first quarter of 2017, but revenues for the quarter will be relatively high compared to the same quarter in previous years, said Yuan. WPG's revenues for the second half of 2017 will also outperform that for the first half, Yuan indicated.

In addition, WPG is expanding its business in the North America market with shipments to the region ramping up since November 2016, according to industry sources. North America now accounts for 2-3% of WPG's overall revenues per month, and the ratio will climb to make a positive contribution to the IC distributor's sales performance in 2017.

WPG posted lower-than-expected EPS for 2016 due to unpaid accounts receivable for products shipped to China-based LeEco. Net profits slipped 1.3% on year to NT$5.35 billion in 2016, with EPS falling to NT$3.20 from NT$3.27 in 2015.

Despite the profit drop, WPG enjoyed record revenues of NT$536.86 billion in 2016. The company noted that without recognizing the loss of accounts receivable from LeEco, WPG should have reported record profits for the year.