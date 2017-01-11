WPG, WT Micro post record 2016 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Taiwan-based IC distributors WPG Holdings and WT Microelectronics both saw their 2016 revenues reach record-high levels.

WPG has reported consolidated revenues of NT$536.86 billion (US$16.8 billion) for 2016, up 4.1% on year. Revenues for December grew 0.3% on month to NT$47.59 billion. The company generated NT$139.3 billion in fourth-quarter revenues, down about 2% on quarter.

WPG indicated revenues for fourth-quarter 2016 were "in line with Internal expectations."

WT Micro has announced December consolidated revenues of NT$14.98 billion. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 climbed to a record high of NT$45.44 billion beating the company's guidance of NT$41.5-44 billion.

WT Micro's revenues totaled NT$144.15 billion for 2016, up 26.9% on year and hitting an annual high.