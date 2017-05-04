WPG expects 2Q17 sales to grow slightly

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

IC distributor WPG expects its second-quarter revenues to grow only slightly on quarter, judging from continued excessive levels of inventory in the smartphone industry supply chain.

WPG will see its revenues register larger sequential growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2017, when end-market demand peaks for the year, said the Taiwan-based company.

WPG reported net profits for the first quarter of 2017 of NT$1.84 billion (US$61.2 million) - the second-highest quarterly levels in the company's history. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.06.

WPG posted revenues of NT$119.1 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 2% on year and 14.5% sequentially. In US dollars, WPG's revenues for first-quarter 2017 were 4.5% higher than year-ago levels, the company disclosed.

WPG's gross margin and operating margin for the first quarter of 2017 came to 4.34% and 1.9%, respectively. Operating margin for the following quarters is expected to reach 2%, the company said.

WPG's inventory turnover has currently reached about 45 days slightly higher than the adequate level of 37-40 days, the company noted.