WPG Holdings reports increased revenues for March

WPG Holdings has reported consolidated revenues of NT$46.155 billion (US$1.51 billion) for March 2017, representing a 25% increase on month and 3.12% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$119.1 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 2% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -0.66% and finished at NT$38.30 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 10, 2017.
WPG: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
46,155
|
25%
|
3.1%
|
119,100
|
(2%)
Feb-17
|
36,924
|
2.5%
|
19.8%
|
72,945
|
(5%)
Jan-17
|
36,021
|
(24.3%)
|
(21.6%)
|
36,021
|
(21.6%)
Dec-16
|
47,592
|
0.4%
|
(0.6%)
|
536,864
|
4.1%
Nov-16
|
47,427
|
7.1%
|
(1.3%)
|
489,272
|
4.6%
Oct-16
|
44,294
|
(13.1%)
|
(5%)
|
441,845
|
5.3%
Sep-16
|
50,965
|
8.5%
|
(0.9%)
|
397,551
|
6.6%
Aug-16
|
46,985
|
7.2%
|
1.7%
|
346,586
|
7.8%
Jul-16
|
43,821
|
(4.4%)
|
2.2%
|
299,600
|
8.8%
Jun-16
|
45,837
|
1.3%
|
8.9%
|
255,779
|
10%
May-16
|
45,233
|
4.8%
|
9.1%
|
209,942
|
10.3%
Apr-16
|
43,180
|
(3.5%)
|
5.6%
|
164,709
|
10.6%
Mar-16
|
44,761
|
45.2%
|
11%
|
121,528
|
12.5%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017