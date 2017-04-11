WPG Holdings reports increased revenues for March

MOPS, April 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

WPG Holdings has reported consolidated revenues of NT$46.155 billion (US$1.51 billion) for March 2017, representing a 25% increase on month and 3.12% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$119.1 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 2% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -0.66% and finished at NT$38.30 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 10, 2017.

WPG: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 46,155 25% 3.1% 119,100 (2%) Feb-17 36,924 2.5% 19.8% 72,945 (5%) Jan-17 36,021 (24.3%) (21.6%) 36,021 (21.6%) Dec-16 47,592 0.4% (0.6%) 536,864 4.1% Nov-16 47,427 7.1% (1.3%) 489,272 4.6% Oct-16 44,294 (13.1%) (5%) 441,845 5.3% Sep-16 50,965 8.5% (0.9%) 397,551 6.6% Aug-16 46,985 7.2% 1.7% 346,586 7.8% Jul-16 43,821 (4.4%) 2.2% 299,600 8.8% Jun-16 45,837 1.3% 8.9% 255,779 10% May-16 45,233 4.8% 9.1% 209,942 10.3% Apr-16 43,180 (3.5%) 5.6% 164,709 10.6% Mar-16 44,761 45.2% 11% 121,528 12.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017