WPG January revenues down on year, WT Micro up

WPG Holdings saw its January revenues decrease 21.6% compared to the same period in 2016, while fellow IC distributor WTMicroelectronics' revenues surged 33.1% on year.
WPG has announced consolidated revenues of NT$36.02 billion (US$1.16 billion) for January 2017, down 24.3% sequentially, while WT Micro reported a 8.6% sequential decrease in January revenues.
Answer Technology (ANStek), which distributes IC parts mainly from Analog Devices (ADI), Xilinx and Avago, posted consolidated revenues of NT$278 million for January 2017. Revenues for the month represented a 32.5% sequential increase but a 10.3% on-year decline.
Semiconductor packaging material and equipment distributor Niching Industrial reported January revenues grew 6.2% from a year ago and 0.6% on month to NT$70 million. The company credited the positive results to rising demand coming from the driver IC, memory and IC substrate sectors.
Sunnic Technology & Merchandise, which sells Sony's CMOS image sensor components, posted revenues for January 2017 fell 22.7% sequentially but increased 10.4% from a year earlier to NT$974 million. Sunnic saw its 2016 revenues climb to a record high of NT$12.9 billion.
Taiwan IC distributors: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
WT
Sunnic
Niching
Anstek
WPG
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Jan-17
|
13,684
|
33.1%
|
974
|
10.4%
|
70
|
6.2%
|
278
|
(10.3%)
|
36,021
|
(21.6%)
|
Dec-16
|
14,977
|
56.7%
|
1,260
|
37.7%
|
70
|
(20.9%)
|
210
|
2.5%
|
47,592
|
(0.6%)
|
Nov-16
|
15,539
|
73.8%
|
1,451
|
97.6%
|
85
|
(0.7%)
|
242
|
(8.1%)
|
47,427
|
(1.3%)
|
Oct-16
|
14,936
|
64.6%
|
1,513
|
46.4%
|
81
|
3.9%
|
250
|
(9.1%)
|
44,294
|
(5%)
|
Sep-16
|
15,718
|
52.4%
|
1,328
|
9.2%
|
84
|
12.3%
|
269
|
1%
|
50,965
|
(0.9%)
|
Aug-16
|
14,296
|
56.9%
|
1,192
|
6%
|
85
|
(3.1%)
|
273
|
(0.1%)
|
46,985
|
1.7%
|
Jul-16
|
11,312
|
21.6%
|
1,022
|
1.6%
|
67
|
(28.1%)
|
295
|
(2.9%)
|
43,821
|
2.2%
|
Jun-16
|
10,511
|
12.5%
|
917
|
(12.7%)
|
73
|
(27.5%)
|
265
|
2.8%
|
45,837
|
8.9%
|
May-16
|
10,151
|
8%
|
916
|
5.2%
|
68
|
(29%)
|
263
|
(13.2%)
|
45,233
|
9.1%
|
Apr-16
|
9,479
|
(5.3%)
|
894
|
8.4%
|
90
|
10.9%
|
276
|
(10.3%)
|
43,180
|
5.6%
|
Mar-16
|
9,900
|
(2.6%)
|
718
|
1.9%
|
79
|
7.9%
|
259
|
(10.7%)
|
44,761
|
11%
|
Feb-16
|
7,045
|
(2.6%)
|
808
|
46.5%
|
62
|
(4.6%)
|
189
|
2.5%
|
30,820
|
15.2%
|
Jan-16
|
10,284
|
(7.7%)
|
882
|
(14%)
|
66
|
(9.9%)
|
309
|
(4.8%)
|
45,948
|
12.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017