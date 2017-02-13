WPG January revenues down on year, WT Micro up

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 February 2017]

WPG Holdings saw its January revenues decrease 21.6% compared to the same period in 2016, while fellow IC distributor WTMicroelectronics' revenues surged 33.1% on year.

WPG has announced consolidated revenues of NT$36.02 billion (US$1.16 billion) for January 2017, down 24.3% sequentially, while WT Micro reported a 8.6% sequential decrease in January revenues.

Answer Technology (ANStek), which distributes IC parts mainly from Analog Devices (ADI), Xilinx and Avago, posted consolidated revenues of NT$278 million for January 2017. Revenues for the month represented a 32.5% sequential increase but a 10.3% on-year decline.

Semiconductor packaging material and equipment distributor Niching Industrial reported January revenues grew 6.2% from a year ago and 0.6% on month to NT$70 million. The company credited the positive results to rising demand coming from the driver IC, memory and IC substrate sectors.

Sunnic Technology & Merchandise, which sells Sony's CMOS image sensor components, posted revenues for January 2017 fell 22.7% sequentially but increased 10.4% from a year earlier to NT$974 million. Sunnic saw its 2016 revenues climb to a record high of NT$12.9 billion.

Taiwan IC distributors: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month WT Sunnic Niching Anstek WPG Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Jan-17 13,684 33.1% 974 10.4% 70 6.2% 278 (10.3%) 36,021 (21.6%) Dec-16 14,977 56.7% 1,260 37.7% 70 (20.9%) 210 2.5% 47,592 (0.6%) Nov-16 15,539 73.8% 1,451 97.6% 85 (0.7%) 242 (8.1%) 47,427 (1.3%) Oct-16 14,936 64.6% 1,513 46.4% 81 3.9% 250 (9.1%) 44,294 (5%) Sep-16 15,718 52.4% 1,328 9.2% 84 12.3% 269 1% 50,965 (0.9%) Aug-16 14,296 56.9% 1,192 6% 85 (3.1%) 273 (0.1%) 46,985 1.7% Jul-16 11,312 21.6% 1,022 1.6% 67 (28.1%) 295 (2.9%) 43,821 2.2% Jun-16 10,511 12.5% 917 (12.7%) 73 (27.5%) 265 2.8% 45,837 8.9% May-16 10,151 8% 916 5.2% 68 (29%) 263 (13.2%) 45,233 9.1% Apr-16 9,479 (5.3%) 894 8.4% 90 10.9% 276 (10.3%) 43,180 5.6% Mar-16 9,900 (2.6%) 718 1.9% 79 7.9% 259 (10.7%) 44,761 11% Feb-16 7,045 (2.6%) 808 46.5% 62 (4.6%) 189 2.5% 30,820 15.2% Jan-16 10,284 (7.7%) 882 (14%) 66 (9.9%) 309 (4.8%) 45,948 12.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017