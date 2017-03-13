Taiwan IC distributors post mixed February results

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 March 2017]

WPG Holdings saw its February revenues increase 2.5% compared to the previous month, while fellow IC distributor WT Microelectronics' revenues fell 18.8% sequentially. Meanwhile, February revenues at Answer Technology (ANStek) grew 1.4% on month.

On an annual basis, WPG, WT Micro and ANStek reported on-year increases of 19.8%, 57.8% and 48.9%, respectively, for February 2017.

WPG announced February consolidated revenues of NT$36.92 billion (US$1.2 billion). Revenues totaled NT$72.94 billion for the first two months of 2017, down about 5% on year.

WPG CFO Cliff Yuan indicated previously seasonality will drag down the company's revenues in the first quarter of 2017, but revenues for the quarter will still be relatively high compared to the same quarter in previous years.

WT Micro posted February revenues of NT$11.12 billion. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through February climbed 43.1% from a year ago to NT$24.8 billion.

WT Micro estimated first-quarter revenues at NT$36-38 billion representing a 16.4-20.8% sequential decrease. The company is optimistic about performance for all of 2017 with revenue growth outpacing the average growth of the chip industry.

ANStek, focusing more on niche market segments, generated revenues of NT$282 millon in February. Revenues came to NT$559 million for the first two months of 2017, up 12.2% on year.