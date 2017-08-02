Taipei, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 22:23 (GMT+8)
WPG 3Q17 revenues to rise up to 6%
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

IC distributor WPG is expected to enjoy an up to 6% sequential increase in third-quarter 2017 revenues, according to market watchers.

WPG has reported consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2017 increased 7.9% sequentially and 3.9% on year to NT$128.5 billion (US$4.25 billion), while operating profits grew 3.6% on quarter but fell 2.4% from a year earlier to NT$2.34 billion. Net profits for the quarter were NT$1.79 billion, down 2.9% sequentially but up 15.3% from a year ago. EPS came to NT$1.02.

WPG credited its operating profit growth to "optimizing product portfolios and efficient expense control." Meanwhile, contributions from foreign exchange transaction gains and a partial recovery of bad debts led to the net profit increase during the quarter, the company said.

WPG generated revenues of NT$247.38 billion in the first half of 2017, down 3.1% on year, while gross margin increased 0.02pp to 4.28%. Operating profits for the six-month period came to NT$4.6 billion, rising 2.4% from a year earlier. Despite foreign exchange transaction losses during the first quarter, WPG's net profits for the first half of 2017 grew 17% on year to NT$3.64 billion. EPS for the six-month period reached NT$2.09.

WPG expects to post slight revenue growth sequentially in the third quarter of 2017, and is optimistic about its outlook for the second half of the year citing growth in demand for mobile communication devices.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

