WPG expects profit growth in 2Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

IC distributor WPG expects to post sequential profit growth for the second quarter of 2017 with revenues meeting the company's guidance.

WPG's performance in the second half of 2017 is set to outperform that in the first half, buoyed by a seasonal pick-up in smartphone demand, according to the Taiwan-based company.

In addition, WPG indicated its IoT platform will be available online with over 30 distributed product lines in the third quarter. The company will introduce more "mass-market" platforms online to work more closely with small- and medium-size customers.

WPG reported net profits for the first quarter of 2017 of NT$1.84 billion (US$61.2 million), the second-highest quarterly level in the company's history. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.06. WPG posted revenues of NT$119.1 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 2% on year and 14.5% sequentially.

In other news, WPG's shareholders have approved the distribution of a NT$2.40 (US$0.08) cash dividend per share for 2016, when the company reported net profits of NT$5.31 billion or NT$3.18 per share on record revenues of NT$536.92 billion.

WPG distributes products for the world's major semiconductor companies including Intel, Samsung, Micron, Toshiba, TI, NXP, MediaTek, STMicroelectronics, Infineon, ON Semiconductor, AMD, Skyworks, Marvell and Microchip.

