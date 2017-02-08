Taipei, Thursday, February 9, 2017 04:26 (GMT+8)
WPG profits hurt by LeEco overdue payments
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

IC distributor WPG has posted lower-than-expected EPS for 2016 due to unpaid accounts receivable for products shipped to China-based LeEco.

WPG announced net profits slipped 1.3% on year to NT$5.35 billion (US$172.1 million) in 2016, with EPS falling to NT$3.20 from NT$3.27 in 2015. Despite the profit drop, the company generated record revenues of NT$536.86 billion in 2016.

WPG reported operating profits of NT$7.97 billion for 2016 - the second-highest annual levels in the company's history. Without recognizing the loss of accounts receivable from LeEco, WPG should have enjoyed record profits in 2016, the Taiwan-based company noted.

WPG recognized losses of about NT$1.55 billion arising from the uncollected accounts receivable in the fourth quarter of 2016. As all overdue debts was recognized in 2016, performance for 2017 will become normal, WPG indicated.

WPG posted operating profits of NT$920 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, down 55.2% on year, while net profits fell 70.1% from a year ago to NT$372 million. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.22.

Nevertheless, WPG disclosed cash inflow generated by its operations climbed to a record high of NT$7.5 billion in 2016. The ratios of WPG's return on working capital (ROWC) and return on equipment (ROE) reached 8.4% and 10.9%, respectively, for the year.

WPG 2016 profits affected adversely by uncollected accounts receivable

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, February 2017

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
