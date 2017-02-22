WPG adjusts distribution channnel for TI products

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

IC distributor WPG has announced its subsidiary Yosun Industrial will transfer all its Texas Instruments (TI) products to World Peace Industrial (WPI), another wholly-owned subsidiary of WPG. The tranfer is scheduled to complete on April 1, 2017.

WPI will issue 116 million units of new shares as the consideration for acquiring the TI product line from Yosun, WPG indicated.

The estimated business value of the TI product line is NT$2.43 billion (US$78.9 million) based on the book value on Yosun's unaudited financial statements as of December 31, 2016, WPG said.

The transaction is a response to the client's adjusted distribution channel strategy to strengthen the overall competitiveness and performance, WPG noted.

The intra-group transaction will not have any impact on WPG's value per share and consolidated financial results, the company added.