GlobalWafers teaming up with Ferrotec to expand 8-inch wafer supply

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Taiwan-based GlobalWafers is teaming up with Ferrotec to ramp up new 8-inch wafer capacity, according to company chairperson Doris Hsu.

Prior to its acquisition of US-based SunEdison Semiconductor, GlobalWafers reached a deal with Japan's Ferrotec to establish a new plant for the manufacture of 8-inch silicon wafers in Shanghai, China, Hsu disclosed.

According to its partnership with Ferrotec, GlobalWafers will provide technology, and deal with quality management and sales, while Ferrotec will be responsible for construction of the plant and manufacturing, Hsu indicated. Samples to customers were delivered from the new 8-inch wafer plant in the second quarter with small-volume shipments slated for the third quarter.

Production capacity at the new 8-inch wafer plant will expand gradually to as much as 450,000 wafers per month from the current 150,000 units, said Hsu, adding that plans for expansion will depend on customer orders and the arrival of new equipment.

Output from the new 8-inch wafer plant will contribute to the nearly 20% growth of GlobalWafers' total 8-inch wafer sales in the first half of 2018, Hsu noted. GlobalWafers will also be able to expand its presence in the 8-inch wafer market segment from the current 22%.

GlobalWafers expects to see the new 8-inch wafer plant run at full utilization during the first half of 2018. With demand for car-use components, power management chips, MEMS and sensors growing robustly, the supply of 8-inch wafers has been tight with order visibility extended to 2018, according to Hsu.

As for 12-inch wafers, GlobalWafers has no plans to expand production capacity, said Hsu. Shin-Etsu and Sumco, both the major suppliers in the 12-inch wafer segment, have reportedly raised their contract quotes for the second and third quarters.

