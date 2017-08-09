GlobalWafers posts record 2Q17 profit

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Taiwan-based GlobalWafers, a silicon wafer supplier, has reported net profits climbed to a record high of NT$1.29 billion (US$42.8 million) in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the quarter came to NT$3.09.

GlobalWafers posted consolidated revenues for the second quarter of NT$11.21 billion, also a historic high. Gross margin rose 4.56pp on quarter to 24.6%.

GlobalWafers' net profits for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$1.64 billion, rising 121.9% from a year earlier, with EPS reaching NT$4.17.

The supply of 8- and 12-inch silicon wafers will remain extremely tight on growing demand, said GlobalWafers, adding that demand is expected to rise through 2018.

GlobalWafers completed its takeover of SunEdison Semiconductor, previously the world's fourth-largest silicon wafer supplier, in December 2016. Following the acquisition, GlobalWafers has managed to improve its gross margin and operating margin. Gross margin increased to nearly 25% in the second quarter from 20% in the first, while operating margin turned positive in the first quarter.

In related news, solar wafer supplier Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), the parent company of GlobalWafers, is expected to recognize a gain of NT$778 million from the profits generated. SAS currently holds a 60.2% stake in GlobalWafers.