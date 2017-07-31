Taipei, Monday, July 31, 2017 18:03 (GMT+8)
GlobalWafers strikes deal with Samsung, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 31 July 2017]

Taiwan-based GlobalWafers has signed a 2-3 year deal with Samsung Electronics under which GlobalWafers will provide Samsung a certain amount of silicon wafers at no fixed purchased price, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Samsung's purchase price for wafers provided by GlobalWafers will be based on agreements between it and GlobalWafers according to market conditions, the report quoted market sources as saying, adding that GlobalWafers' shipments to Samsung are expected to account for about 10% of the wafer supplier's overall shipments.

GlobalWafers completed its acquisition of SunEdison Semiconductor, previously the world's fourth-largest silicon wafer supplier, at the end of 2016. GlobalWafers is capable of producing 750,000 12-inch silicon wafers and 1.05 million 8-inch wafers per month.

According to SEMI, worldwide silicon wafer area shipments remained at their highest recorded quarterly level in the second quarter 2017, when shipments reached 2.978 billion square inches. The record levels are being driven by both 200mm and 300mm wafer shipments.

