Robust silicon wafer, photoresist demand to boost Topco revenues in 3Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

IC materials distributor Topco Scientific is expected to report brisk sales results for the third quarter of 2017 thanks to strong demand for silicon wafers and photoresists, according to industry sources.

Silicon wafer prices are set to continue their growth in the third quarter due to tight supply, said the sources, adding that prices for the third quarter will rise another 10-20% sequentially. Meanwhile, photoresist demand has been driven by rising 10nm utilization rates, which will buoy further Topco's third-quarter revenues, the sources indicated.

Topco saw its July revenues increase 7.9% from a year earlier to NT$1.89 billion (US$62.6 million). The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$13.29 billion, down 0.8% on year.

Topco reported net profits of NT$474 million for the first half of 2017, with EPS reaching NT$2.86 compared with NT$3.53 during the same period in 2016.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is reportedly among the major clients of Topco, which distributes silicon wafers, photoresists and other semiconductor materials mainly for Japan-based Shin-Etsu Handotai.

In addition to semiconductor components and materials, which accounted for about 80% of Topco's total revenues, the company also supplies materials for the LCD and optoelectronics industries, and solar and LED materials.